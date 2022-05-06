East Carbon City Addresses Animal Complaints

East Carbon resident Glindora Breault visited the city council during its meeting on Tuesday evening to file a complaint regarding animal odors in her neighborhood. Breault informed the council that the neighbors behind her home own a number of farm animals, majorly discussing their pigs.

For about a year and a half, this has been on ongoing issue between Breault and her neighbor. She stated that when they first moved in, they were excited to have neighbors and gladly introduced themselves.

At that time, Breault stated that she was informed that the new neighbors would have a couple of dogs and a piglet. As time went on, Breault grew concerned that the animals were not being properly cared for. The dogs were often left outside and chained in kennels with tarps over them, even in the hot summer months, barking continuously.

Breault informed the council that she had spoken to the neighbor and voiced her concern about the dogs, and had already spoken with the police in the past as well. Over time, a smell began to become noticeable.

In addition to a number of full-sized pigs, not piglets, there are also sheep on the property, according to Breault. She then said that the smell that is coming from the combined animals is so unpleasant and intense that she is unable to enjoy her own yard or have company over for any reason.

It was acknowledged by the council and law enforcement present that this is an ongoing issue and that no farm animals should be within the city limits. It was then stated that there is a process for issues like this and the council began discussing ways to proceed.

Carbon County Attorney Christian Bryner was in attendance for the meeting via Zoom, speaking about this issue as well. East Carbon Police Chief Sam Leonard stated that he did not want a liability and told Bryner that it was clear that the owners of the animals were not going to cooperate.

Bryner and Chief Leonard discussed the logistics of a seizure warrant, though dates, times, names, an address and more would be needed before action could be taken. The city also discussed needing to relocate the animals and possible assistance that they could receive.

Mayor David Avery assured Breault and the council that he would be getting in direct contact with Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood as soon as possible to discuss what the next step would be and how to handle this issue.