East Carbon Home Engulfed in Flames

An East Carbon home was engulfed in flames on Wednesday morning. Authorities were paged to the scene at 6:42 a.m.

The home quickly became fully engulfed in flames as crews fought the fire. The East Carbon Fire Department responded quickly, knocking the fire down and controlling the blaze by the time units from Wellington and Price City arrived on scene.

The Wellington City Fire Department reported that no one was inside the structure during the blaze and no injuries were reported. Additionally, no other structures were threatened.