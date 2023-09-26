Farm Bureau Financial Services Presents at Chamber Luncheon

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce hosted their monthly luncheon last week, welcoming Jill Jensen with Farm Bureau Financial Services as one of their business spotlights.

Jensen started with the bureau in 2019. She was born and raised in Price and is married with two grown kids. She explained that the bureau covers a realm of services, not just financial. They work on home, auto and life insurances and well as investments and more.

September is Life Insurance Awareness Month, prompting Jensen to focus on that aspect. She explained that life insurance is really needed for two reasons: you love someone or you owe someone.

She stated that there is an obvious desire to make sure that loved ones are taken care of if something was to happen. For the owing perspective, it can pertain to business partners, mortgages and the like. In both aspects, there is a need to ensure that a portfolio is in place.

Jensen encouraged those that have questions or want quotes to give her a call. Farm Bureau Financial Services is located at 296 East 100 South in Price and can be contacted at (435) 637-8400. Jensen may also be emailed at jill.jensen@fbfs.com.