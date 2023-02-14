Edna Jean Sanfilippo Rowley, our sweet Wife, Mother and Grandma , passed away peacefully on February 5, 2023, in Jacksonville, Florida after a valiant fight with colon cancer.

She was born May 9, 1966, in New Jersey to Orazio and Grace Sanfilippo. She was the youngest of seven kids. After her parents divorced, her mother remarried and her stepfathers’ job had the family traveling around for work and that was how she met Tracy.

Tracy and Edna met in Castle Dale, Utah and were married on January 22, 1983. They celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary while she was in the hospital. Together, Tracy and Edna had three sons, Tyler, Michael, and Cody, and they were Edna’s whole world. There was no doubt she loved those three boys.

Edna has always been full of energy and up for any adventure. She was a hands-on mom, a cub scout leader for her son’s boy scout troop, loved camping with her family, loved arrowhead hunting (and always found one), loved to sing and dance, and loved being the center of attention.

When her boys were young, Edna suffered a horrible car accident that left her with multiple injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, which left her hospitalized for a long time. Through it all, her main focus was getting home to spend Christmas with her sons, which she did.

She loved going on road trips, and being able to visit her sons where ever they were. She had a bucket list a mile long and was always adding to it. Edna was finally able to stand and dance underneath a waterfall in West Virginia after a road trip to visit her son Tyler in North Carolina.

Edna was blessed with seven grandbabies and loved them all very much. She was young at heart and enjoyed giggling and playing around like one of the kids. She loved having her grandbabies over and was excited to put up a playset for them at her house.

Edna was a fighter, and her battle with colon cancer was no different. She always showed positivity and tremendous strength until the very end. She was a great Friend, Aunt, Sister, Grandma, Wife and Mother. Edna will be missed by all those who knew her.

She is survived by her husband Tracy, her sons Tyler (Courtney) Rowley, Dover, Florida, Michael (Casey) Rowley, Layton, Utah, Cody (Tori) Rowley, Yulee, Florida, and her Grandchildren Racer, Mykari, Kylan, William, Brayzlin, Alex, and Braquel, as well as many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Grace and Harry.