EHS Student Chosen as an Aggies Elevated Peer Mentor

Press Release

Congratulations to Emery High School student Monique Lobato for being chosen as an Aggies Elevated Peer Mentor at Utah State University Eastern.

Peer Mentors are considered one of the leadership groups at the college. The work that Monique will be involved in as a peer mentor goes toward the cost of tuition.

Aggies Elevated Peer Mentors work with assigned students to set personal, academic and employment goals.They also monitor their progress toward developing necessary skills to achieve these goals.

Aside from this honor, she has also received an academic scholarship. Congratulations, Monique!