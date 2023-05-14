Price City Council Reviews Tentative Budget

Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

The Price City Council was presented the tentative budget for fiscal year 2024 by Councilman Layne Miller and Lisa Richens during a meeting on Wednesday. Richens explained that, according to state code, the council has to have to tentative budget presented to them, though nothing will be adopted or decided at this time.

Richens assured the council that the budget is tentative and is essentially a rough draft. There are still some requests that the various city departments have submitted, and she plans to review each line item and request.

The plan is to then discuss each request with the respective department before they are added to the budget. Richens then informed the council that there are many items that are not concrete at this time, such as public defender services and grants.

Richens also stated that there has been a lot of organizational change. She will review the budget in the upcoming weeks and will be able to update things, as this is only the start. The final budget should be presented to the council in June.