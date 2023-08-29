EHS Students Awarded with Academic Honors from College Board National Recognition Program

Two Emery High School students excelled in College Board assessments and schoolwork to earn a national award, which colleges use to identify academically-competitive students

Congratulations to Emery High School students Jorgen Robinson and Tyler Frandsen! Robinson and Frandsen are now members of a select group of students from across the country to earn academic honors from the College Board’s National Recognition Program. They were each awarded with the National Rural and Small Town Award (NRSTA).

The national recognition that they received grants students from rural or small towns with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them stand out during the admissions process.

Colleges and scholarship programs use these honors to identify students from rural areas through the College Board’s Student Search Service. Robinson and Frandsen earned this recognition by placing in the top 3% in the country on the PSAT/NMSQT, earning passing scores on multiple AP Exams and maintaining a high GPA in their classes. Eligible students are invited to apply during their sophomore or junior year, and are awarded at the beginning of the next school year.