Utah Boys State Senators Graduation From Boys Nation

Press Release

The American Legion Utah Boys State Class of 2023, held at Weber State University June 11-16, elected two representatives as “Senators” to the American Legion Boys Nation program held in Washington, D.C. during July. Carson Cooper from St. George and Colby Stone from Washington Terrace graduated on July 28 after a week at Boys Nation.

During the weeklong activities at Boys Nation, “Senators” from all states participated in writing legislative bills, visiting Arlington Cemetery with the laying of a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, as well as other historic Washington, D.C. monuments, visiting elected officials on Capitol Hill, and learning about the federal level of our government.

“Boys Nation provides an amazing experience, capable of providing a sense of direction, relationships with valuable people and a greater appreciation for our wonderful country,” Cooper shared.

“I gained priceless knowledge, skills and connections that will serve a great purpose in my future,” Stone said. “Boys Nation was the best and most valuable week of my entire lifetime.”

Senators Cooper and Stone will be part of the student leadership for the Utah Boys State Class of 2024, along with elected Governor Harrison Park from Layton and Lieutenant Governor Kaleb Stephens from Layton.

Past prominent Utah Boys State/Nation graduates include Governor Mike Leavitt, U.S. Senator Mike Lee and U.S. Attorney David Barlow.