Elmo Town is Updating Cemetery Records

By Julie Johansen

The Elmo Town Council met on Tuesday, Oct. 10 for its regularly scheduled public meeting. It was announced that the town is updating its cemetery records. If you have immediate family that is buried and you know who has plots, please contact the town at elmotownutah@gmail.com. There are lots in deceased family member names that need to be updated.

Mayor James Winn opened the meeting with the pledge and then addressed Kendall and Savannah Christensen regarding their request at September’s meeting to purchase town property on which to build a house. The council considered this but felt that Elmo Town owns very little property, and so the city decided not to sell.

Dustin Hansen then presented his plat maps required to complete his request to annex 15+ acres southwest of Elmo Town. He will need signatures so that he can have this recorded with the Emery County Recorder.

Councilman Stoney Jensen reported that he has been appointed director of the newly-formed Emery County EMS Special Service District, so Elmo Town needs another representative in the district. The council felt that another EMT would best fill that position. Names were considered and will be contacted.

Concrete for the drive-over curb at the fire station needs to be finished. Since funds and a bid are secure, the council decided to do it soon before cold weather sets in. Also, lights for the tennis court are being considered.