Elmo Town Makes Preparations for Winter

The first item on Thursday’s Elmo Town Council agenda was a request from the Emery County Planning and Zoning Board for a representative from each town to serve on the board. This item was tabled until could members could check their work schedules and see if they could attend the meetings, which are on the second Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m. in Castle Dale.

Next on the agenda was the opportunity for any citizen concerns. There were no citizens from Elmo in attendance, so the discussion moved to a report from the town maintenance employee, Tanner Lake. He reported about the maintenance work on vehicles, preparing cemetery sprinklers for winter and winding down other projects.

A discussion was also had about moving the city dumpsters for the winter. Preparation is beginning for the ice skating rink with hopes of having it ready by the middle of December.

Next, Elmo Town Clerk Gabrielle Brotherson read a letter she was proposing be sent to citizens in Elmo requesting that trailers, cars and other vehicles be removed from the streets so that snow removal would be possible. The council approved these actions.

Council member Lori Brady then requested that a sign be placed by the pickleball court to prohibit skateboards, scooters, bikes or any motorized vehicles from using the courts. The council members all agreed.

The council next discussed balances on utility bills that are outstanding but the owners no longer live in Elmo or have passed away. It was decided that one last bill would be sent to those that have available addresses.

Other items of concern were people living in camp trailers and the extent of their stay. Also questioned was the insurance of city vehicles. Mayor James Winn then reported that he is working on establishing a county-wide animal control ordinance. These were items of discussion but no action was taken during the meeting.