Green River City Council Applauds Flower Girls’ Efforts

By Robin Hunt

During the Green River City Council meeting on Tuesday, citizen Joni Pace took time to honor Gayna Salinas and Christine Sheeter. These women were praised for their efforts of watering flowers around the city throughout the spring and summer.

Shortly after convening, the city council broke out as the planning commission. The changes and amendments made to the zoning and nightly rentals were open to hear public comment.

After reconvening as the city council, the members approved the zoning and nightly rentals amendments discussed in the public hearing.

To conclude the meeting, the council approved the bids for the sewer pipe lining project. The next city council meeting will take place Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.