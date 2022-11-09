Seize the Day With “Newsies JR.” at Emery High

Press Release

Disney’s “Newsies JR.!” is playing nightly at Emery High on Nov. 17, 18, 19 and 21 at 7 p.m., with a matinee Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. The inspiring 60-minute musical, designed for teenaged performers, is based on the 1992 Disney film “Newsies” and the 2012 Broadway production of the same name. The Emery High School cast includes 35 students led by Katherine DeBry.

It’s time to carry the banner with Disney’s “Newsies JR.” You’ll be doing flips for the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of young newsies in Manhattan. When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsies’ expense, Jack rallies young workers from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right.

Adapted especially for young performers, this musical features a Tony Award®-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award®-winner Harvey Fierstein, and includes rousing songs like “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day” and “King of New York.” “Newsies JR.” is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message perfect for the whole family and every audience.

Admission will be $6 for adults and $4 for Emery students (with a student ID), children and senior citizens. Children five and under get in free!