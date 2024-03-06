Emery Baseball Starts Season with a Win

The Emery boys were back on the baseball diamond on Tuesday evening for the first game of the season. The opponent was a non-region team in the Union Cougars. Treven Gilbert would start on the mound for the Spartans. He had a very impressive five innings pitched, allowing only one hit and takings down six batters with a strikeout.

Trygg Jensen had a nice day batting, getting two doubles in the game and an RBI in his four attempts at the plate. Wade Stilson would also get a double in the game for the Spartans. Emery put up two runs in the top of the sixth and seventh giving them the five-run lead, with runs scored by Hayden Christiansen, Alex Hansen, Quayd Oveson and Braxton Butler.

The Cougars would put together a four-run rally in the bottom of the seventh, closing the distance on the Spartans. Stilson stayed composed, getting a couple strikeouts and earning the save as Emery would stay on top. The Spartans ended up getting a nice win to start out the season, 5-4.

The team will now spend the weekend competing in a tournament hosted in St. George.