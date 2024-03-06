In the March edition of the Manti-La Sal Happenings, some trail work that was conducted in Ferron was highlighted. The newsletter shared that while it is not often that the North Zone, which consists of Ferron/Price and Sanpete, is an area that recreation crews can continue trail work through the winter, it was done this year.

As the snow levels continue to stay higher in elevation this winter, the crew has been successful in continuing to make meaningful progress on trail work that is much-needed.

In this particular instance, work has been done on the Blue Trail, near the mouth of Ferron Canyon, with help from some local users that packed equipment and materials to the work sites. Manti-La Sal shared that this effort not only illustrates the work completed, but highlights the fact that much of the work is done in cooperation with many users and partners.