Lady Dinos Top Darrell Gardner Invitational

The Darrell Gardner Invitational was hosted at Emery High School on Tuesday afternoon. The Lady Dinos took first place at the invite with 197 points followed by Emery with 140. Green River took sixth while Pinnacle ended in ninth.

Manti took the boys’ competition with 144 points, followed closely by Carbon (131.5). Emery earned third with 96 points while Pinnacle took eighth and Green River finished ninth.

To start off the scoring in the girls’ sprint medley relay, Emery High School (EHS) earned second while Carbon High School (CHS) came in third. Similarly, in the boys’ sprint medley relay, Emery came in second and Carbon finished third.

Kinlee Lewis of CHS came in first in the girls’ 100 meter hurdles, followed by fellow Dinos Kenidee Gunter in fifth, Camryn Frandsen in seventh and Allena Ison in ninth. In the same race, Spartans Carlie Hurst and KaBree Gordon came in third and fourth, respectively, followed by fellow Spartan Megan Stilson in eighth.

In the boys’ 110 meter hurdles, Dinos Spencer Hepworth and Justus Clark came in ninth and 10th, respectively. The Lady Dinos placed well in the girls’ 100 meter, with Mia Crompton in second, Jordan Shorts and Josie Jespersen tying for sixth, and Mclain Lowe in ninth. KaBree Gordon was the lone Spartan to place in the race, coming in fourth.

In the boys’ 100 meter, Mason Vasquez of CHS earned third place, Emery’s Owen Cordner came in fourth, Pinnacle’s Jonathan Kessler came in fifth, Dino Ethan Prettyman earned sixth, Emery’s Dalton Allred came in seventh, Carbon’s Carter Warburton came in eighth and fellow Dino Justus Clark rounded out the top ten.

In the 1600 meter, Carbon’s Lindsie Fausett and Ambree Jones earned first and second place for the girls. They were joined by Melody Lake (EHS) in fourth, Ellie Hanson (CHS) in seventh, Kallee Cook (EHS) in eighth and Ada Bradford (CHS) in ninth. For the boys, Braxton Ware (CHS) earned first, Camdon Larsen (EHS) came in second, Garrett Black (CHS) earned third, Dallin Humes (CHS) came in sixth, Champ Justice (EHS) in seventh and Parker Mann (EHS) in ninth.

For the 4×100, Carbon took first place in the girls’ competition, while the boys earned second. In the 400 meter for the girls, Dinos Gianna White, Rebecca Swasey and Josie Jespersen earned first, third and fourth, respectively. Spartans Molly Christiansen and Amy Sorenson came in second and ninth. In the boys’ division, Carbon’s Easton Humes earned first and Spartan Jack Christiansen earned second.

In the 300 meter hurdle, the Lady Dinos and Lady Spartans dominated the top ten. Lady Spartans Carlie Hurst, Jabry Sharp and Megan Stilson earned first, third and fourth, respectively. Lady Dinos Kinlee Lewis, Kalley Ellis, Emily Dufour, Allena Ison and Camryn Frandsen earned second, seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th, respectively. Dinos Garrett Black and Mason Anderson took fifth and seventh in the boys’ division while Spartan Corbin Jensen earned eighth.

Sophia Taylor (CHS), Melody Lake (EHS), Beverly Lancaster (CHS) and Ali Bryner (CHS) earned first, fourth, fifth and eighth in the girls’ 800 meter. For the boys, Emery’s Dillan Larsen earned second, Carbon’s Sean Stromness came in third, Emery’s Jacob Erickson earned fifth and Carbon’s Dallin Humes came in at eighth. In the girls’ 200 meter, Lady Spartans Abby Morris and Jabry Sharp took second and third, while KaBree Gordon took eighth. Lady Dinos Mia Crompton, Josie Jespersen and Gianna White took fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively.

In the boys’ 200 meter, Eric Holt (CHS) and Dalton Allred (EHS) tied for sixth, while Jaxon Johnson (EHS) earned eighth and Ethan Prettyman (CHS) placed ninth. In the 4×400, both the girls’ and boys’ teams for Carbon and Emery earned first and second place, respectively.

In the 3200, Addie Hurst (EHS), Lindsie Fausett (CHS), Ambree Jones (CHS), Ali Bryner (CHS), Kaylee Pitcher (CHS) and Ada Bradford (CHS) earned first, second, third, fifth, sixth and seventh for the girls. Emery’s Dillan Larsen and Mason Hurdsman earned first and second for the boys, followed by Dinos Colin Fausett, Evan Criddle, Josiah Trostle and Derek Stead in third, fourth, fifth and sixth place.

In the girls’ long jump, Emery’s Megan Stilson, KaBree Gordon and Abby Morris earned second, third and ninth. Carbon’s Jordan Shorts, Amiah Timothy and Emma Parker placed in fourth, sixth and eighth. For the boys’ long jump, Dinos Ethan Prettyman, Bradley Sweeney and Carter Warburton earned fourth, seventh and 10th. Pinnacle’s Jonathan Kessler finished sixth while Ryker Howell placed in eighth.

In high jump, Emery’s Megan Stilson and Abby Morris took first and second place in the girls’ division while Carbon’s Kinlee Lewis, Emily Dufour, Haley Garrish and Bailey Johnson took third, fifth and tied for sixth. Meanwhile, in the boys’ division, Emery’s Matt Olsen and Trek Peterson earned first and seventh, though Peterson tied with Green River’s Bridjer Meadows. Carbon’s Gavin Miller rounded out the top ten.

In javelin, Green River’s Jenilee Keener and Carbon’s Janyssa Wadley earned second and eighth in the girls’ division, while Carbon’s Carter Warburton, Breydan Jensen, Jared Bryson and Bradley Wood earned fourth, fifth, eighth and 10th in the boys’ division.

In shot put, Haley Garrish (CHS) earned first in the girls’ division, followed by Kenadie Maughn (EHS) in fourth, Alexis McArthur (EHS) in sixth, Heather Kerr (Pinnacle) in eighth, Jenilee Keener (Green River) in ninth and Alexis Morgan (EHS) in 10th. In the boys’ shot put, Bradley Wood (CHS) took first, Bridjer Meadows (Green River) earned third, Boston Huntington (EHS) finished seventh and Vaylan Unsworth (CHS) took ninth.

Finally, in discus, Jenilee Keener of Green River secured first place in the girls’ division. She wwas followed by Carbon’s Haley Garrish in second and Emery’s Alexis Morgan in seventh. In the boys’ division, Bradley Wood (CHS) took second, Ryker Howell (Pinnacle) took seventh and Cedrik Johnson (CHS) earned 10th.