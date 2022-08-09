Emery County 4-H Showcases Winners

By Julie Johansen

The USU Extension Office of Emery County held a showcase of 4-H winners on Saturday. Various exhibits from 4-H members were on display.

This showcase gave the members a chance to show off their 4-H projects and qualify for the start fair. The event was held in the Castle Dale City Park from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Although many of the exhibits had to be removed due to the windy weather, the youth participated in games and were served refreshments. The following is a list of the participants and winners:

Ethan Mills – Colored Pencil Sketches, dinosaurs, blue ribbon, rosette, state fair

Morgan Mills – Colored Pencil sketches, evening dresses, blue, state fair

Beaded jewelry, blue, state fair

Wyatt Fox – Glider, blue, rosette, state fair

Ceramic volcano, blue

Fine Art, Acrylics, painting of ceiling, blue

Dazi Thatcher – Leadership poster, blue, state fair

Deri Thatcher – Kits, white house and capital metal on tile, blue, state fair

Devlin Thatcher – zucchini muffins, blue, state fair

Candy, Friendship, blue

Snacks, Carmel Popcorn, blue

Painted wood project, 4-H birdhouse, blue

Kit, Lego, Tomb of the Unknown soldier, blue, state fair

Vegetables, tomatoes, red

Fine Art, acrylics, Goad, blue

Crafts, duct tape wallet, blue

Poster, livestock, blue, state fair

Poster, Health and Wellness, blue, Rosette, state fair

Kaz Worwood – Crafts, Paracord Bracelets (3), blue, state fair

3-D – Dinosaur, blue, state fair

Natural Resources, Leaf Collection, blue, state fair

Dayton Worwood – Jewelry, beaded necklace and earrings, blue, state fair

Jewelry, stamped metal bracelet and rings, blue, state fair

Kenzi Brown – sewing, Love Bug pillow, blue, state fair

Emily Roundy – sewing, Mitered Corner Baby Blanket, blue