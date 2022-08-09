Emery County 4-H Showcases Winners

By Julie Johansen
The USU Extension Office of Emery County held a showcase of 4-H winners on Saturday. Various exhibits from 4-H members were on display.
This showcase gave the members a chance to show off their 4-H projects and qualify for the start fair. The event was held in the Castle Dale City Park from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Although many of the exhibits had to be removed due to the windy weather, the youth participated in games and were served refreshments. The following is a list of the participants and winners:
Ethan Mills – Colored Pencil Sketches, dinosaurs, blue ribbon, rosette, state fair
Morgan Mills – Colored Pencil sketches, evening dresses, blue, state fair
Beaded jewelry, blue, state fair
Wyatt Fox – Glider, blue, rosette, state fair
Ceramic volcano, blue
Fine Art, Acrylics, painting of ceiling, blue
Dazi Thatcher – Leadership poster, blue, state fair
Deri Thatcher – Kits, white house and capital metal on tile, blue, state fair
Devlin Thatcher – zucchini muffins, blue, state fair
Candy, Friendship, blue
Snacks, Carmel Popcorn, blue
Painted wood project, 4-H birdhouse, blue
Kit, Lego, Tomb of the Unknown soldier, blue, state fair
Vegetables, tomatoes, red
Fine Art, acrylics, Goad, blue
Crafts, duct tape wallet, blue
Poster, livestock, blue, state fair
Poster, Health and Wellness, blue, Rosette, state fair
Kaz Worwood – Crafts, Paracord Bracelets (3), blue, state fair
3-D – Dinosaur, blue, state fair
Natural Resources, Leaf Collection, blue, state fair
Dayton Worwood – Jewelry, beaded necklace and earrings, blue, state fair
Jewelry, stamped metal bracelet and rings, blue, state fair
Kenzi Brown – sewing, Love Bug pillow, blue, state fair
Emily Roundy – sewing, Mitered Corner Baby Blanket, blue