Emery County Commission Chair Steps Down

By Julie Johansen

As the Emery County Commission meeting began on Tuesday afternoon, Commission Chair Lynn Sitterud announced he was stepping down from the chairmanship and nominated Commissioner Jordan Leonard to replace him. Neither Commissioner Leonard nor Commission Jensen seconded the motion, so the motion died for lack of a second.

Commissioner Leonard then made a motion to appoint Commissioner Keven Jensen as chairman and Commissioner Jensen seconded the motion and a vote was taken. Commissioner Jensen is now the new Chairman of the Emery County Commissioners.

Stock-Up Solutions then presented a program/proposal to the commissioners to sell old patrol vehicles from the Emery County Sheriff’s fleet. The company representatives assured the commission they were not an auction, but a direct sale. The surplus vehicles could sell within two to three days with no expense to the county. Sheriff Tyson Huntington remarked that at least 20 vehicles need to be sold.

Next, Boys State attendees, including Tyson Laws, William Stilson, Kayson Mann and Oakley Wright, expressed their appreciation for the donations that they received from Emery County to help with their tuition. Emery High Counselor Felicia Jeffs introduced the boys, also expressing appreciation to the commissioners.

The award for Victims’ Advocate Services was accepted and a right-of-way amendment for the emergency generator site at the Emery Communication Tower site was also approved. This was to receive access to the site. A yearly resolution authorizing the filing of cross-appeals for the 2023 centrally assessed properties regarding Utah Railway Company was adopted.

During the elected officials’ reports, Sheriff Huntington reported that he and two deputies have been receiving training with the Utah County Sheriff to help train teachers for emergency situations in the schools. This is called Teacher’s Academy and he hopes to have it available to all interested teachers.

Huntington stated he has felt it was the sheriff’s responsibility to help prepare teachers to handle these type of situations. He also cautioned everyone to let someone know where you are going at all times to assist with any needed rescue situations.

To conclude, Commissioner Leonard remarked that they have been working with the Board of Equalization for property tax relief for citizens.