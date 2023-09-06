Trial Set for Attempted Rape in an LDS Church Case

In December of 2022, a Carbon County man was arrested for the attempted rape and assault of a teenage female. In the probable cause statement, it was said that 50-year-old James B. Snyder had entered a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints near his residence.

While within the church, the victim was in the women’s restroom and that is when she was allegedly grabbed by Snyder, who proceeded to attempt an attack on her. She reportedly fought back and yelled for help, while Snyder attempted to pull her into a side room attached to the restroom.

Hearing the victim’s yells, a witness intervened and allowed the teenager to get away from Snyder, who allegedly stated that he had made a mistake when speaking to the witness, and also reported confusion. Dispatch was contacted and Snyder was detained.

During Snyder’s third arraignment that took place on Tuesday, he plead not guilty on the charges of attempted rape of a child and child kidnapping. The pleas come following an attempted file of no competency on Snyder’s behalf, in which the court determined that he was indeed competent and able to proceed with the trial.

Synder will now be going to trial beginning on Nov. 30.