Lady Wasps Swarm Around Emery

On Tuesday, the Emery High School Lady Spartans tennis team hit the road to meet up with the Juab Lady Wasps for a possible comeback match.

Emery had previously been defeated by Juab in August, 5-0. Brooklynn Ekker led the charge for the Lady Spartans in first singles, securing the lone triumph for the day, 6-3 and 6-1.

Unfortunately, Emery couldn’t find their footing throughout the rest of the match, falling in second and third singles and the doubles matches. Juab once again secured the win, 5-1.

Up next, the Lady Spartans (3-5) will have an exciting match when they welcome their foes, the Lady Dinos (3-5) to their court on Thursday afternoon for a conference match.