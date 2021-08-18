Emery County Commissioners Congratulate Emery 10U All-Star Baseball Team

By Julie Johansen

Karen Richards from the Emery County Assessor’s office gave the safety minute presentation at Emery County Commission meeting on Tuesday afternoon. She spoke to those in the commission chambers about the importance of seat belts. She reminded all that not wearing seat belts is the leading cause of death in motor vehicle accidents. Richards described the proper and improper use of seat belts. She concluded by explaining how important seat belts are, even close to home.

Commissioner Lynn Sitterud then drew the names for the safety Visa gift cards. He spoke of the safety luncheon that county employees were treated to because they have worked without loss of time accidents. The names drawn for this month included EMTs Brittany Jensen and Tracy Davis, part-time employee Virginia Rowley, full-time employee Brent Langston and safety sensitive employees Kurt Price and Colby Hunt.

Maegan Crosland then introduced the Emery 10U All-Star baseball team to the commissioners. The team placed second in the regional 10U baseball tournament. They were the only team to score against the winning Hawaii team. The commissioners thanked the players for representing Emery County so well and congratulated the boys along with coaches Rob Smith, Jordan Leonard and Jay Stilson.

Over the years, Emery County has accumulated some parcels of land either in tax sales or other ways and decided it was in the best interest of the citizens to place these parcels of land for sale. The parcels had been advertised and bids were opened at the meeting to determine the highest bid for each parcel. The bids were opened with seven bids for the Ferron parcel #01-112B-0052, ranging from $37,000 to $105,000; four bids for parcel #04-044A-0006 in Orangeville, ranging in price from $1,525 to $2,200; and five bids for Green River parcel # 01—154C-0005, ranging from $626 to $13,800. The highest bids will be accepted after inspection from the county attorney. If payment is not received within five days, then the next highest bid will be considered.

A MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) was approved between the Emery County Sheriff’s Office and Utah Department of Corrections to maintain and update the child offenders registry. An RFP was then approved to find a contractor to enclose the Conex containers used to store the rock wall and other county fair equipment. It was stated that Amanda Leonard, Emery County Event Director, would be overseeing this project.

A resolution authorizing the filing of Cross Appeals for 2021 Centrally Assessed Properties filed by AT&T, Inc., Union Pacific Railroad Company, Wolverine Fuel Company, LLC, Skyline, and Urban Oil and Gas Group, LLC was approved. Emery County Attorney Mike Olsen felt that there was no reason not to file and urged the adoption of the resolution. A subcontractor agreement between Emery County and the Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments (SEUALG) regarding the purchase of a new Meals on Wheels vehicle was approved. Emery County will purchase the vehicle and then receive reimbursement from SEUALG.