Pinnacle Nursing and Rehabilitation Earns Prestigious Award

Press Release

Pinnacle Nursing and Rehabilitation celebrated its third consecutive Ensign Flag award on Wednesday, Aug. 12. Staff celebrated with speakers, fantastic food from Greek Streak, and prizes for the staff, residents and community partners.

The flag is awarded to skilled nursing facilities who demonstrate quality care and customer service above and beyond the normal regulated standards. It is a comprehensive award using quantitative clinical, cultural and financial metrics. Less than 10% of Ensign-affiliated skilled nursing facilities qualified and were awarded this prestigious honor.

Pinnacle first won the flag in 2018, then again in 2019 and 2020. This flag was special because unique challenges were faced as COVID-19 complicated life for both the residents and staff. In this challenging environment, the team at Pinnacle buckled down to keep residents safe and maintain their quality and dignity of life.

Several key measures for the flag are turnover and clinical quality measures. Nursing turnover at Pinnacle was 40% below the national average and Pinnacle is five stars rated by CMS for Quality Measures.

Additionally, Pinnacle is the only five star overall skilled nursing facility in Carbon County, as rated by CMS. Most importantly, resident satisfaction scores are more than 25% above national average.

The speakers were congratulatory and inspirational. Ryan Pugh, Chief Financial Officer at Castleview Hospital, spoke of the importance of kindness in healthcare, challenging each staff to weigh this in every interaction.

Finally, the Pinnacle team left with the creed to live up to their mission of “Dignifying long term care in the eyes of the world.”