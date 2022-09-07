Emery County Commissioners Desire Changes to TRT Spending

By Julie Johansen

During the Emery County Commission meeting on Tuesday, a contract with Vista Works Destination Management was approved with some changes in the direction of grant money spending guidelines for tourism development. Vista Works is the company contracted by the Emery County Travel Bureau for professional advertisement consulting.

The changes include directing 75% of the budget and marketing schemes to advertise Green River and focus on marketing Green River. Currently, 90% percent of all transient room taxes (TRT) brought into Emery County come from businesses in Green River. The commissioners felt that if the majority of the money comes from Green River, it should be spent for Green River.

The remaining 25% of the budget will be used to strictly market Emery County celebrations and events, such as city celebrations, rodeos, sports tournaments and local businesses who specifically generate TRT. This will help to create and utilize infrastructure and help enhance a sustainable visitor economy. It will not be used to market the San Rafael Swell or Manti-La Sal except to promote Green River.

Vista Works will collaborate with local business chambers to determine the best strategies for spending the monies. All recommendations for spending will be made to the Emery County Travel Board and then to the commissioners in open and public meetings. These guidelines have been developed with the advice of the county attorney and the voice of Emery County residents.

Other business coming before the commission included approval of a contract for services with Horizon Series for traffic control during the filming on the desert. The filming company will pay the wages for each deputy that assists in this area. An Ambulance Dedicated Standby Agreement was also ratified with the filming company to provide on-call medical services. The filming company will also pay for these services if utilized.

The annual county wellness clinic for full-time employees was then approved. This clinic will be on Oct. 26 and27 from 7 a.m. through 10 a.m. each day. Four hours of sick leave was approved for any full-time employee who participates in the blood draw during the clinic. The sick leave was a change from the previously approved vacation day so that it can be carried over if desired. This will not be held in Green River as the clinic there is short staffed, but Green River employees are welcome to attend in Castle Dale.

Appreciation and presentations were then brought before the commissioners from the Castle Country Livestock Show and Emery County 4-H. The youth of the livestock show reported on the growth of the show in just one year with increases in both exhibitors and animals exhibited.

The young women, Carter and Thatcher, who traveled to Washington, D.C. reported on their training and plans. They plan to use what they learned to help Emery County youth with mental health issues.

To conclude the meeting, ratification was granted for tree removal at the Ferron Library as well as a contract with Peterson Chemical to complete floor work at the San Rafael Research Center.