Emery County Considers Sale of Small Parcels of Land

By Julie Johansen

Emery County Zoning Administrator Jeff Guymon showed the Emery County Commissioners three small parcels of land that the county could begin the process of selling during the commission meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

The first parcel is approximately 6.8 acres of land, which has frontage on 450 North in Ferron. The second parcel is 1.08 acres located west of Orangeville. These two parcels will be advertised but the best process to sell is still under advisement. The sales are governed by statute and the accessor will set the low bid. The third parcel is located in Green River but has boundaries disputes. The best interest of both parties will be considered before proceeding.

Roxanne Jensen, Castle Dale Librarian, presented the monthly safety minute presentation during the meeting. She described the difference between being mindful and mindless. Mindlessness includes multitasking and is habitual and distracting, such as texting while driving. Mindfulness includes slowing down, analyzing how to complete a task and being focused. She then led a two-minute meditation session.

Safety Visa gift cards winners were next drawn by Commissioner Lynn Sitterud. Winners included Chris Ense, Carter Robinson, Laura Peacock, Melanie Weaver, Brian Clark and Camille Phillips. He expressed appreciation to county employees for maintaining safety habits that have resulted in no time loss for the county.

A previous letter sent to waive the Children’s Justice Center 2021 lease fee was ratified. This is an ongoing wavier in the amount of $3,000. A contract with the medical center building to store the Castle Dale ambulance was also renewed. A 40% discount was then given for an ambulance bill from one year ago for someone who had no insurance at the time of need.

Commissioner Kent Wilson wished to make two points during the elected officials’ reports. The first was that the Green River EMS transition is off to a good start. In the last 30 days, Grand County has not had to answer calls to Green River as the staff there has been available.

Secondly, new federal funds will come to Emery County and there will be three years to assess where to best use the funds. Emery County will receive about $1.9 million. The commissioners will begin to prioritize the needs of the county in relation to this funding.