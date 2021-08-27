Emery County High, Carbon County Moderate for COVID-19 Transmission

On Thursday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that Emery County is now in the high level for COVID-19 transmission. Carbon County is in the moderate level while Grand County remains in the high level.

There are 125 active cases throughout the region with 53 in Carbon County, 51 in Emery County and 21 in Grand County. Of these cases, 45 were reported in the past three days, including 23 in Carbon County, 15 in Emery County and seven in Grand County.

Fourteen regional patients are currently hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19. This includes 10 Carbon County patients and four Emery County patients. The region has recorded 36 deaths related to the virus with 20 in Carbon County, 12 in Emery County and four in Grand County.

Vaccine distribution continues throughout the region with 16,673 residents fully vaccinated against the virus. In total, 17,215 have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Southeast Utah Health Department has reported 79 breakthrough cases of the virus, which are those patients that were fully vaccinated and still became infected with the virus. Two of these patients have been hospitalized while one has died.