Emery County Honors Veterans

By Julie Johansen

The Emery High School band opened Friday’s Veterans Day program by playing the National Anthem. The program was held outside at the wars memorial next to the Museum of the San Rafael in Castle Dale.

The crowd was welcomed by Commander Ray Quinn of the American Legion Huntington Post. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Commander Clifford Snow from Post #42 in Ferron. Emery County Commissioner Kent Wilson then spoke to the audience about the high cost of freedom as well as the sacrifice of those who have served our country and those currently serving. He related a story about one of his employees who found a flag in the garbage. He proceeded to take it out and fold it, and that experience has attracted national attention and even donations.

Doug Case, American Legion Department Manager, then addressed the crowd. He spoke the importance of explaining freedom to future generations. Case paid tribute to the women in his life, including his mom, who taught him humility, and his wife for her continued support. He now is working with Utah Boys State and asks veterans to become involved in a service organization as an advocate for veterans.

At this time, Chaplain Jerry Livingston was called to offer a prayer. Then, veterans Mack and Ross Huntington with Orangeville Post #39 presented a plaque to Karl Justesen for 50 years of continuous service.

Castle Dale Elementary students next sang anthems for all the branches of service, asking veterans in attendance to stand and be honored when they heard the anthem of their branch. The kindergarten classes began with “You’re a Grand Old Flag” and first grade students sang “Semper Paratus” to the Coast Guard veterans. Second grade students honored the Marines with “Halls of Montezuma.” Third graders sang “Anchors Away” for the Navy, fourth grade students honored the Air Force with “Wild Blue Yonder” and the fifth grade classes sang “The Caissons Song” for the Army.

Milton Wiseman then spoke to the crowd, telling his story of service in regards to jumping out of planes. All the students from Castle Dale Elementary then ended the program by singing “God Bless the USA.”

To the conclude the program, a wreath was placed on the memorial stand to honor all the lives lost. A gun salute and playing of “Taps” concluded the tributes to the veterans of yesterday and those serving today.