EMERY COUNTY LIBRARY BOARD VACANCY

(1 vacancy for serve a 4-year term)

The Emery County Library Board works to improve the quality of libraries in Emery County by advising the Director in reviewing services, policies, and by representing the interest of Emery County citizens.

Applicants must be an Emery County resident and a resident of Emery, Ferron, or Green River.

Anyone interested should submit a letter of intent or Emery County Volunteer Action Form to the Emery County Commission Office, PO Box 629, Castle Dale, UT 84513 by 4:30 pm on April 23, 2024.

Published in the ETV Newspaper April 10, and April 17, 2024.