NOTICE TO WATER USERS

The applications below were filed with the Division of Water Rights. These are informal proceedings per Rule 655-6-2. Protests concerning an application must be legibly written or typed, contain the name and mailing address of the protesting party, STATE THE APPLICATION NUMBER PROTESTED, CITE REASONS FOR THE PROTEST, and REQUEST A HEARING, if desired. Also, A $15 FEE MUST BE INCLUDED FOR EACH APPLICATION PROTESTED. Protests must be filed with the Division of Water Rights on or before May 7, 2024 either electronically using the Division`s on-line Protest of Application form, by hand delivery to a Division office, or by mail at PO Box 146300, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-6300. Please visit waterrights.utah.gov or call (801)538-7240 for additional information.

CARBON COUNTY

CHANGE APPLICATION(S)

91-5090 (a51227): Carbon Canal Company propose(s) using 5763 ac-ft. from the Price River (3 miles S of Helper) for IRRIGATION.

EXTENSION(S)

91-5025 (a23525): Madsen Bay Water Company, Price River Water User`s Association is/are filing an extension for 20 ac-ft. from groundwater (Madsen Bay Subdivision) for DOMESTIC; IRRIGATION.

