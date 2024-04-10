NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

The following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, payable in lawful money of the United States at the time of sale, on the front steps of the Carbon County Seventh District Court, 120 East Main Street, Price, Utah 84501, on MAY 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM of said day, for the purpose of foreclosing a trust deed dated JUNE 24, 2002, and executed by JOHN R JENSEN AND DIANNE G JENSEN HUSBAND AND WIFE, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”) SOLELY AS NOMINEE FOR BANK OF UTAH, A UTAH CORPORATION, its successors and assigns, as Beneficiary, and BANK OF UTAH, A UTAH CORPORATION, as Trustee, which Trust Deed was recorded on JUNE 25, 2002 as Entry No. 092394, in Book 504, at Page 817, in the Official Records of CARBON County, State of Utah covering real property purportedly located at 400 S 450 W, #37, WELLINGTON, UT 84542 in CARBON County, Utah, and more particularly described as:

ALL OF LOT 37, PLAT “B”, RIVERSIDE HOMES SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN BOOK 4 OF PLATS, AT PAGE 231, RECORDS OF THE CARBON COUNTY RECORDER.

1B-291-37

The current Beneficiary of the trust deed is UTAH HOUSING CORPORATION, and the record owner of the property as of the recording of the Notice of Default is JOHN R. JENSEN AND DIANNE G JENSEN, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS JOINT TENANTS.

Bidders must tender to the trustee a $20,000.00 deposit at the sale and the balance of the purchase price by 2:00 p.m. the day following the sale. Both the deposit and the balance must be paid to Smith Knowles, PLLC in the form of a wire transfer, cashier’s check or certified funds. Cash payments, personal checks or trust checks are not accepted.

DATED: April 4, 2024

LINCOLN TITLE INSURANCE AGENCY

By: Kenyon D. Dove

Its: Authorized Agent

Telephone: (801) 476-0303

web site: www.smithknowles.com

SK File No. UTAH04-6465

Published in the ETV Newspaper April 10, April 17, and April 24, 2024.