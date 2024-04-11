Emery County Now Has IGOTPOOP

On Wednesday afternoon, members of the Emery County Business Chamber accompanied by two members of the Emery County Royalty joined IGOTPOOP in celebration of their ribbon cutting at their newest location. IGOTPOOP recently acquired the Emery County Landfill located at 475 West County Road 417 in Castle Dale.

In recent years, IGOTPOOP has really blown up in size, after a very clever re-branding. IGOTPOOP was previously known as Waste and Water Logistics and have been in business for over 21 years, serving our community with locations in Helper, Midvale, Hurricane and now, Castle Dale. Having locations spread throughout the state of Utah, the business is now able to provide services for the entire state. They are family owned and operated by Jesse and Margie McCourt, along with their children, although they consider many of their employees as family. With the increase in locations, Bert McCourt is in charge of operations at the Midvale location and Josh McCourt is in charge of operations at the Hurricane location. Last year, IGOTPOOP was able to provide services to over 126 events throughout the state.

“The IGOTPOOP team is going to take care of you, make sure that customer service is always at top of mind and that they are providing the best work possible,” stated Amanda Holley Paiz owner of Marketing Elevated.

“Nothing is Impossible,” is a motto that the McCourt family has always lived by.

Paiz also spoke about the IGOTPOOP team providing services to an event called “Off Road Recovery Games”, a massive event that Southern Utah hosts at the Sand Hollow State Park. This event brings in hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world and requires portable restroom services to be hauled to the top of a mountain. This required the IGOTPOOP team to use several jeeps and ATV’s to haul them back and forth off the top of the mountain. In preparation for the event this year, the IGOTPOOP team got to work and built a custom pumping truck that would allow them to drive up and pump the portable restrooms without needing to haul them back down the mountain.

“They wanted to make sure that everything was clean and disposed of appropriately. We’re always keeping the environment at the top of our mind, as well to make sure we are disposing of things properly,” stated Paiz.

Speaking with Jennifer Greener, who is the sales manager among many other things at IGOTPOOP, she made it very clear that when they do something, they do it right and they do it well.

“They started with a dream of a couple of portable toilets and have grown into a company that serves the entire state of Utah,” stated Greener.

Greener had so many wonderful things to say about the McCourt family and the business that they run. She also advised that because they are now serving the entire state, that they are hiring in all of their locations. They are looking for Non-CDL and CDL Drivers, laborers and customer service representatives.

For a full list of services and careers, please visit their website by clicking here.