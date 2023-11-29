EMERY COUNTY WEED BOARD POSITIONS

Emery County is actively seeking citizens interested in filling (3) positions on the Emery County Weed Board.

The vacancy is for (2) two (4) four year terms beginning Jan. 1, 2024, and ending 12-31-2027.

The other vacancy is for (1) One (2) two year term beginning Jan 1, 2024 and ending 12-31-25. You must live within Emery County boundaries.

You may obtain a volunteer form online at emerycounty.com or the Clerk/Auditor Office during regular business hours. The volunteer form will need to be returned to the Clerk/Auditor’s Office, 75 E Main St, PO Box 629, Castle Dale, Utah 84513 by Dec 15, 2023 by the close of business.

Published in the ETV Newspaper November 29 and December 6, 2023.