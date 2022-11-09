Emery County Travel Bureau Discusses Events

By Robin Hunt

The Emery County Travel Bureau met for its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday. The meeting began with a report from Emery County Event Coordinator Amanda Leonard as she reported on county events.

Leonard will be directly involved with planning and executing Millsite on Ice, Catfish on the Green, Green River Rocks and the Battle Royale Baseball Tournament. These events are all scheduled for 2023.

Next, it was announced that Adriana Chimeras was working on a grant for the City of Green River to do a feasibility study on an event center for the city. Since she is no longer with the travel bureau, Better City has taken over the grant.

It was then reported that visitation is down for the county museums, which is expected during this time of year. AnnDee Meade also spoke on the Swasey’s Beach Cleanup, which took place a few weeks ago.

To conclude, it was announced that Transient Room Tax is up from last year. The next meeting of the travel bureau will be held in January 2023.