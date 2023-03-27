Emery Dominates Gunnison Valley

ETV News Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

The Lady Spartans had no trouble on the road on Thursday as the team took care of Gunnison Valley. Emery wasted no time, opening up the scoring with four runs in the first inning.

The Bulldogs answered with three runs of their own in the bottom of the first before adding two in the second to take a narrow 5-4 lead. The Lady Spartans kept their heads high and blew things open in the third, plating five runs. Six more runs in the fourth inning and three in the fifth was all Emery needed as the Spartans walked away with the 18-7 win.

Aspen Taylor got the win for the Spartans on the mound, pitching a complete game. Behind the bat, she added two RBIs. Madi Bunnell was a force in the game as she knocked one out of the park to go along with four RBIs. Emjae Adair and Shannon Johnson both added three RBIs while Brooklynn Ekker recorded two.

Up next, Emery (5-4) will host Richfield (5-3) on Tuesday. The Lady Spartans will have a quick turnaround as they will also host Canyon View on Wednesday.