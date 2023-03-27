Lady Dinos Sneak Past Canyon View

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

The bats were as cold as the weather on Friday as Carbon and Canyon View battled for an advantage in a region matchup. The Dinos were looking to rebound after a loss to Grantsville a week before and a canceled game on Thursday.

Carbon was the first to plate a run in the opening inning to take a 1-0 lead. Canyon View responded with two runs in the bottom of the second inning to gain the one-run advantage before the game went cold.

Both teams went scoreless for three innings before the Lady Dinos found an answer in the sixth. Carbon added one run to tie things up at 2-2 going into the final inning. The Lady Dinos plated one run in the seventh and closed out the game to take the narrow 3-2 win.

Gabrielle Vasquez, Makayla Scovill and Reece Ardohain all recorded an RBI for the Dinos, who had 12 hits on the day. Haven Byerly got the nod on the mound as she recorded eight strikeouts.

Carbon (2-4) will have a busy week as the team will travel to Juab (1-4) on Wednesday, Grand (0-5) on Thursday and Manti (1-4) on Friday.