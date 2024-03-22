Emery Falls to Juab, Gets win over South Sevier in Nine Innings *Photo Gallery*

The Emery Spartans hosted the region opponent Juab Wasps on the afternoon of March 19. The Wasps are coming off of a state championship and are looking to repeat.

Juab score two runs in the first inning and a couple more in the third. The Spartans would get on the board, scoring one in the fourth. The pesky Wasps would continue to score runs, getting two in the fifth and four in the seventh, giving them the win over Emery, 10-1.

Wade Stilson had a couple of doubles in the game, along with the solo run scored. Turner Stoker was the man who brought him in. Juab would hold Emery to four hits on the day.

The Spartans next opponent was the South Sevier Rams. The Rams are a non-region team and they came out scoring in the first three innings, putting them up 4-0. The Spartans wouldn’t give up and would score two runs in the top of the sixth and the top of the seventh.

With the Rams unsuccessful in the bottom of seven, the game went to extra innings. No runs were scored in the eighth, but in the ninth inning, Emery rallied and put up three runs, to eventually close out the game and get the win.

Mason Stilson had a triple and a double in the game, bringing in an RBI and touching home plate three times for his team. Wade Stilson also had a triple and a double, as he would score three RBIs and score a run once. Kade Larsen had a couple RBIs and Hayden Christiansen had one himself. Trygg Jensen had a double for the Spartans, scoring two runs for the team.

Wade Stilson had a fantastic showing on the mound. In 6.1 innings pitches, he racked up 13 strikeouts, throwing a no-hitter while in the pitching circle.

Emery will play the Delta Rabbits at home on Tuesday for a double header, scheduled for 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.