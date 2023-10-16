On October 7, 2023, after 80 years of life and love, family, and friends—and Elks—Frank Clifford Snow died peacefully in his sleep at the Southern Utah Veterans Home in Ivins, Utah.

Frank was born in Castle Gate, Utah, on January 24, 1943, as the fifth of six children. More than his siblings, Frank stayed connected to this part of eastern Utah. From Castle Gate, to Helper, to Price, Frank loved it all.

In 1964, Frank met Kathleen “Kathy” Hebdon. Frank fell hard; Kathy not so much until she saw for herself the kind, considerate, and fun guy that was Frank. Two years later, Frank enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and was sent to Vietnam. After serving two years during a particularly brutal part of the war, Frank came home. On May 11, 1968, Frank and Kathy married, and for the next 55 years, they built a life together, which included three kids and a house in Price, Utah.

For his entire adult life, Frank was an electrician with Utah Power & Light, working his way up from journeyman electrician to planning supervisor. And throughout it all, there were the Elks—the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. As an Elk, Frank excelled at the local, state, and national levels. Though family came first, the Elks were always a close second. (The kids dispute that order.) In 2000, Frank and Kathy moved to St. George and settled into the best job of all: grandparent.

Frank leaves behind a lifetime of hard work and job success, service and shared values, and several unique phrases best reserved for when the kids are acting up. He also leaves a strong and healthy family surrounded by a whole lotta love.

Preceding Frank are his parents, Clinton and Mae, sister, Joyce, brothers, Richard and LaMar, half-brother, Delbert, half-sisters, Rita and Ruth, father-in-law, Paul, and his beloved mother-in-law, Millie. Carrying on are the love of his life, Kathy, daughter, Michele (Michael), sons, Michael (Darren) and Jeffrey, grandson, Michael Frank, granddaughter, Lauren, brother, Kaye, sister, Betty, and innumerable Elks.

To the Southern Utah Veterans Home and Dixie Hospice, we can’t say it enough: thank you. To Jeffrey, our son and brother, for making Frank’s life better even as it narrowed, you are our hero. And to anyone thinking, “Flowers are nice, but is there something else?” Yes, donate to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Funeral will take place on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 11:00 am, with a visitation prior to services from 10:00 – 11:00 am, at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 South Bluff Street, St. George, Utah.

Interment will immediately follow the services at Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 South Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah.

