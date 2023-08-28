Emery Goes 7-0 at Weekend Tournament

ETV News Stock Photo by Julie Johansen

The Lady Spartans were an unstoppable force at a tournament in Juab over the weekend. The Black and Gold walked away with a perfect 7-0 record after two days of play.

Beginning on Friday, Emery faced Ogden. The teams traded points in the opening set as the Lady Tigers pulled away with the 27-26 win. The Lady Spartans came charging back, winning the next two sets 25-13 and 15-10 to take the game 2-1.

Up next was Duchesne. Emery made quick work of the game, winning both sets (25-12, 25-21) to take the 2-0 win. The Lady Spartans followed that up with a thrashing of Hillcrest (25-7, 25-12) for another 2-0 victory.

The final game on Friday was against Intermountain Christian. Emery overpowered its opponent 25-4 in the first to take the early lead. Intermountain Christian rallied in the second, but the Lady Spartans prevailed 25-22 to win the game.

Moving onto Saturday, Emery faced Monticello in an early 7 a.m. game. The Lady Spartans continued their winning ways with another 2-0 victory (25-10, 25-11). The team then turned its attention to Providence Hall, where Emery was once again victorious (25-10, 25-8).

The final game of the tournament for the Lady Spartans was against North Sanpete. Emery capped off a perfect tournament with another 2-0 win. In two days, the Lady Spartans played 15 sets and only lost one of them. The tournament extended Emery’s win streak to 10 as the team is undefeated so far this season.

Up next, Emery (10-0, 1-0 Region 12) will travel to Manti (5-4, 0-1 Region 12) on Tuesday. The action will get underway at 6:30 p.m.