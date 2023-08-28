Lady Dinos Near Perfect at Dixie Flyers Tourney

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

The Lady Dinos won four straight games at the Dixie Flyers Tournament over the weekend to walk away with an impressive 4-1 record. Carbon had a busy weekend with five games in two days.

Spanish Fork was the first opponent the Lady Dinos faced. Carbon opened with a first set win (25-21) before Spanish Fork rallied in the second. The Lady Dinos responded and shut the door in the third (17-15) to win the game 2-1.

Carbon made easy work of host Dixie in the second game. The Lady Dinos won 25-16 in the first set and 25-12 in the second to take the game 2-0. The final game on Friday was a near repeat of the first as Carbon won 2-0 (25-16, 25-16).

The Lady Dinos continued their winning ways against Kanab on Saturday. Carbon won the first set 25-23 before Kanab evened things up in the second with a 25-19 victory. The Blue and White responded with a dominating 25-11 win in the third, followed by a 25-23 victory in the fourth to take the game 3-1.

Carbon’s only stumble was in the final game of the tournament against Canyon View. The Lady Falcons opened with a first set win (25-22), followed by another victory in the second (25-17). The Lady Dinos rallied to secure the third set win (25-21). Unfortunately, Canyon View shut the door in the fourth (25-20) to take the game 3-1.

Next up, Carbon (6-1, 1-0 Region 12) will host region for Richfield (2-5, 0-1 Region 12) on Tuesday. The action will get underway at 6:30 p.m.