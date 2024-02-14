Orangeville City Holds Rescheduled Council Meeting

By Julie Johansen

The Orangeville City Council met on Wednesday. This was a rescheduled meeting from the council’s regular meeting date on Feb. 8. All council members and the mayor were present. There were no public comments and the first action item was to approve a fee waiver for the Emery County Sheriff Posse’s use of the Orangeville Community Center.

Next, three cameras to be installed at the fire station at a cost of $743 were approved. The capabilities of the cameras and designated use of the cameras were discussed. They will be for the fire department.

Consideration of planting the flower pots around the city was given next. The “Adopt-a-Pot” idea was discussed along with other options, such as where to order flowers, live or plastic, and other decorative ornaments. The expenses of watering as well as purchasing and maintaining the flowers were all considered. The council wanted to study additional options and get feedback from the public, so this item was tabled.

A resolution calling for the ratification of five different expenses was then read to the council. Council members were reminded that anything over $100 needed approval from the assigned council member and anything over $500 needs approval from the whole council. Because of the complexity of the resolution, including various expenditures, the resolution was denied.

The city recorder reminded that dog licenses are due by March 1. Anything after that will be charged a late fee. A donation to ETV News for $75 for the Castle Gate Mine disaster publication was approved. The council assignments were then restated to the council, with coordination of budgeting addressed. A budget workshop is planned for the council on March 19 at 6 p.m.

Councilman Tracy Addley announced a bingo activity planned for next month, with more details coming. This is fundraiser for the fire department.

Councilman Kevin Butler is hoping for more community involvement and volunteers for Orangeville Days. Obtaining lambs for the annual lamb fry activity as part of Orangeville Days was discussed. They were hoping that the lambs are big enough for use this year because of the earlier date for the celebration. He is also looking for a Youth City Council Advisor and is anxious for a volunteer.