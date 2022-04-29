Emery High FFA Wins at State

By Julie Johansen

Students from Emery High Future Farmers of America (FFA) competed at the State Career Development Events hosted at Utah State University in Logan on April 26 and 27.

The horse judging team captured first place honors and will represent Utah at the national competition in Indianapolis in October. Members of that team included Haylie McArthur, Haiden Thayn, Jaxsten Thayn and Garrison Staples.

Two other teams placed third, including the horse judging and milk quality and products teams. Members of the horse judging team are Zeek Weber, Ryleigh Allred, and Byron and Monty Christiansen. The milk quality and products team included Deri Thatcher, Easton Thornely, Sydney Carter and Shaylie Udovitch.

McArthur was the second high individual while Thatcher was the third high individual in the milk quality team. They also competed in forestry, dairy cattle and food science judging at this event.