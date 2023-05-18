Emery High School Names Class of 2023 Valedictorian

Press Release

Congratulations, Alexander Frederick! He has been chosen as the valedictorian for the Emery High School class of 2023.

Alexander has been chosen because of his excellent academic performance in classes, demanding course schedule, academic pursuits and exceptional performance on standardized tests. He has also been recognized by the National Recognition Program for scoring in the top 3% in the nation on the PSAT during his junior year of high school.

Alexander has accepted a Presidential Scholarship through Utah State University Eastern and has been offered other academic and private scholarships. Congratulations, Alex!