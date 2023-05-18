Expo Provides Resources to Businesses

The inaugural Carbon and Emery Small Business Resource Expo welcomed business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs to the Business and Technical Assistance Center (BTAC) on Tuesday. The two-hour event featured an open house setting for attendees looking to learn more about resources that can help businesses thrive.

The BTAC was bustling with vendors and entrepreneurs during the free event. Attendees were able to network and learn about community and government resources available for helping small businesses. Representatives from the Emery County Business Chamber and Carbon County Chamber of Commerce were also on hand to provide their expertise.

Continuing throughout the venue, vendors who offer marketing services, web design and more were on hand, along with funding experts. Representatives from small business and entrepreneurial support organizations also spoke with entrepreneurs about growing their businesses.

Participating vendors included the Women’s Business Center of Utah, Utah Microloan Fund, Department of Workforce Services, Small Business Development Center, Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments, Southeastern Utah Economic Development District, Veteran Business Resource Center, Main Street America, Utah State University, V6 Media, Emery Telcom, ETV News and more.