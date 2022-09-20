Emery Holds Its Own Against Wildcats

ETV News Stock Photo

Richfield came to town on Thursday night as the Spartans tried to get off to a good start in the region. The Wildcats are many people’s favorites to win region, so Emery knew it had a tall task in front of them. Richfield lived up to the hype in the first set with a 25-17 win. But Emery came right back and took the second set 25-18, to tie it up at one.

The third set was crucial as the two team battled back and forth. Down 19-14, the Spartans came all the way back to tie it at 24. Emery fought off a couple set points in the comeback attempt and then earned one of its own, but ultimately it was not enough. Richfield took the third set 27-25 and then finished off the Spartans 25-23 in the fourth for the 3-1 victory. It was a hard fought battle, and the Spartans showed a lot of growth in the defeat.

Emery (6-8, 0-1) will head to Canyon View (7-6, 0-2) on Tuesday before hosting Carbon (9-4, 1-0) on Thursday.