Emery Medical Center is Accepting COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

Castleview Hospital Press Release

As the region’s healthcare provider, Emery Medical Center has executed its emergency operations plan for the past year, fighting COVID-19 on the front lines each and every day. Over the past several weeks, Emery Medical Center has been proud to fight this battle on another front and team with our local partners in public health to provide vaccinations to our community members beginning on April 7. Emery County residents may schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments by calling our clinic at (435) 381-2305.

Vaccine appointments will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis to persons ages 18+, following guidance established by the State of Utah and Southeastern Utah Health Department.

We will likely be working with limited quantities as we launch the clinic and ask for the public’s patience as we anticipate moving through these allotments very quickly.

Walk-in appointments for COVID-19 vaccines will not be accepted at this time.

It is our commitment to provide vaccinations as fairly and efficiently as possible. Vaccination, in combination with proven public health measures such as wearing a mask, social distancing and regular hand washing, will help put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For ongoing updates, visit the Emery Medical Center Facebook page at Facebook.com/EmeryMedicalCenter