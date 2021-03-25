Unforced Errors Sink Dinos

ETV stock photo by Jeff Barrett

With just one month left until playoffs, teams are trying to gauge where they are and the ground they need to make up. Wednesday’s game against Juab, the top team in 3A, was a great opportunity for the Dinos to do just that.

Tied at zero in the bottom of the second, walks and errors allowed the Wasps to grab a three-run lead. The Dinos struggled to get anything going on offense, recording only one hit in the first four innings. Again, unforced errors hurt Carbon as Juab scored three more times to go up 6-0. The Dinos strung together a couple hits and scored on a Jacob Vasquez single in the fifth, but that would be all the offense they would muster.

Juab took advantage of Carbon’s six errors and won the game 6-1. Jordan Fossat was charged with all six runs, although only two were earned. He gave up three hits, four walks and struck out four through three innings. Jordan Wright came in for relief and only gave up two hits in his three innings of pitching.

The Dinos (8-4, 3-0) will next head to play San Juan (2-6, 0-2) on Tuesday and then host the Broncos on Friday. In between those games, they will also face Gunnison Valley (8-1) at home on Wednesday, which will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.