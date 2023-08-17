Pirates Fall in Road Matchup

Photo Courtesy of Green River High School

The Pirates made the trek to take on Wayne on Friday for a conference matchup. Green River was ready for a tough matchup against a team that took fourth in state last year.

The Badgers opened the scoring in the bottom of the first with three runs. Wayne continued the momentum into the second inning, plating seven runs to go up 10-0.

The Pirates worked to get going on the offensive end but were unable to plate a run as Wayne went on to win this one 12-0. Rolando Anguiano and Jason Hernandez were on the mound for the Pirates in the loss.

Green River (1-4, 0-3 1A South) will look forward to its cross-county rivalry against Pinnacle (1-4, 0-3 1A South) on Friday. The Pirates will host the game at 3 p.m.