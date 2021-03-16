Emery Rallies Against Uintah

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Uintah Utes came to town on Thursday and proved a tough test for the Spartans, controlling the game for the first half. Down 6-1 in the bottom of the fourth, Tylee Norton slapped a triple into right field and brought home two runs. Madison Childs then hit a sac fly to center to make it 6-3.

The Lady Utes then tacked on two more runs in the next half inning, doubling up Emery 8-4. The Lady Spartans did not give in. After a leadoff line out, Janessa Weston doubled to right. Bralin Wilde then hit a homerun over the center field fence to cut the lead in half.

Emery was not done, however, as Cambrie Jensen hit the ball on a line to the right and reached with a double. Then, Taleigh Price came up and crushed the pitch for another homerun to tie the game at eight. Norton followed suit for back-to-back homers, giving Emery its first lead at 9-8.

The Lady Utes tied the game in the sixth, but Emery’s bats showed up once more in the bottom half of the inning. The Lady Spartans pushed across six runs and held on to win it, 15-10.

Norton and Price each had a team-high three RBIs while Weston and Wilde added two apiece.

The lone game this week for the Lady Spartans (3-0) is a region contest on Tuesday at Grand (2-0).