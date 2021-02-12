Spartans Beat Buzzer for First Region Win

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Spartans traveled to Monroe to start the final week of regular season games. The Spartans and Rams were in a tough battle on Wednesday as each team traded blows. South Sevier was able to gain a one-point advantage in each of the first two quarters to lead 28-26 at half.

The Spartans battled back in the third quarter while holding the Rams to just seven points. Emery went back on top 36-35 heading into the final period.

Down by one with six minutes left, Riggs Griffin hit a three that sparked the Spartan offense. Emery would turn it into a 7-0 run and find some breathing room. The Rams answered back with an 8-0 run of their own, however, that was capped off with a three-point shot that bounced all over the rim before finding its way in.

With under two minutes, Griffin was fouled and tied the game at 45 at the line. South Sevier was content to run down the clock and shot a three that went off the back of the rim, which Emery rebounded.

After a timeout, the Spartans worked it around and found Griffin on the baseline. He went around his defender and put up a layup that found the bottom of the net as the buzzer sounded. Emery went out on top, 47-45, for its first region win.

Griffin scored nine of his 12 points in the final period. Treven Brazier added 10 points while Beau Cook went 4-6 from the field with nine points.

The Spartans (3-14, 1-8) will hold senior night on Friday when the top team in Region 12, Grand (18-3, 7-2), comes to town.