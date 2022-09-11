Emery School Board Continues to Direct Learning

By Julie Johansen

The work session for the Emery School Board meeting on Sept. 7 began with an online presentation by Thomas Peters, counsel for Emery County. He explained about the appeal from PacifiCorp’s assessed value for the years 2016-2021.

The results from the appeal amounted in a refund to PacifiCorp in Utah of about $1.5 billion. Of this, Emery Country’s portion is $25 million. The school district is accountable for about $2.7 million. Peters answered questions from the board about installments, their chance for appeal and the date of payment. He answered that any unpaid portion would result in interest and other costs.

Next, Kerry Lake, District Maintenance Supervisor, presented a proposal from the maintenance crew to use their skills and certifications to review the building progress of construction rather than hire a project manager. This included comparison costs and knowledge gained by the crew to be used in maintenance work when construction is complete.

Superintendent Ryan Maughan then briefed the board about declining enrollment to be presented to the public in the town hall meetings scheduled for Sept. 13, 14 and 15.

The regular session was then called to order by Emery School Board President Tracey Johnson. Westland Construction began by giving a status report on the construction at Ferron Elementary and Emery High School. At Ferron Elementary, a public open house was held prior to the board meeting that evening. The school is being utilized by the students, except for the fenced off playgrounds, which are awaiting playground units.

At Emery High school, they are working on Phase 2 underground infrastructure in the northwest parking lot so that asphalt can be laid. After that, the parking lot can be used to help alleviate parking congestion at the school. Deep electric and plumbing will be continuing for the next several months. Masonry is the challenge right now, but some slab pours should happen this month.

Supt. Maughan then read names of new hires in the district for board approval. The names included Destri Gray, counselor at Huntington Elementary; Tami Rowley, aide at Canyon View; Beth Lyons, preschool at Cleveland Elementary; Samantha Weihing, preschool at Huntington Elementary; Kylee Prince, preschool at Cottonwood Elementary; Jorden Prows, preschool at Ferron Elementary; Angelique Cordingley, kindergarten aide at Book Cliff Elementary; Britany Hunsberger, aide at Book Cliff Elementary; Misty Stilson, custodian at Cottonwood Elementary; Shyler Griffin, Title One/library at Huntington Elementary; Amanda Lake, special education aide at Cottonwood Elementary; Erin Payne, choral accompanist at San Rafael Middle School; Abilgail Mack, TSSA Reading at Huntington Elementary; Lisa McArthur, school foods at Emery High; and Andrea Fox, K-3 classroom aide at Ferron Elementary. All names were approved subject to a completion of background checks.

Yvonne Jensen, district supervisor, then presented Emery District’s LEA specific license list for teachers who do not have a current teaching license, but their plans have been approved by the state school board. She also commented that there will be a licensing audit sometime this year.

Principal Jarett Gilbert then spoke to the board about the BARK program being continued this year at San Rafael Middle School. He also spoke about the activities and incentives used to build moral qualities in their students.

Superintendent Maughan next reported that preschool and kindergarten classes have started and that everything is underway and well with all the schools in the district. To conclude, Lake presented a slideshow outlining the capital outlay projects they have completed this past summer. The slideshow had been prepared by Megan Durrant.