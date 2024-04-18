Emery School Board Superintendent Resigns

By Julie Johansen

As the regular session of the Emery School Board meeting was closing, Superintendent Ryan Maughan expressed his gratitude to work for the district since 2016 and serve as the superintendent for the past three years. He gave notification of his resignation as of June 30, 2024. He has accepted a position as the Director of Special Programs in the Uintah School District.

“I further want to express how grateful and appreciative I am to the community, employees, administration and the District Office personnel.” Supt. Maughan stated.

Principals Jenny Gagon and Jarrett Gilbert, as well as Secondary Supervisor Doug Mecham, proposed changes for the middle school extra-curricular activities to the Emery School Board during their work session on Wednesday, April 10. They proposed to invite Grand County to also be included in the regular schedules of the Castle Valley Athletic Association. This would allow one game or tournament for each season. The board approved moving ahead with the plan.

Macade Jensen requested a lease of school district property north of Elmo. His request was based on the location of the property adjacent to his property. The board decided to place a public notice of advertisement for the lease. Audit training for the board was provided by Business Administrator Jackie Allred.

The regular session began at 7 p.m., with a construction update by Wayne Maxfield, District Maintenance Supervisor. Drywall and paint are almost completed. The auxiliary gym is fully painted, basketball hoops installed and flooring delivered ready for installment. Ceilings for classrooms are ready for lights and speakers to be installed. The portable trailer classrooms have been moved and are ready for the remainder of the school year and the 24-25 school year.

The only new hire for approval was Ashton Cheshire as a teaching assistant at Canyon View Middle School.

Doug Johnson, IT Supervisor, introduced several data and privacy documents for review by the board. These policies were approved by the board unanimously. Canyon View Middle School amended their 2024 Land Trust plan. This change would allow for replacing the Chromebooks in a mathematics classroom.

Principal Janet Ewell reported that the school has had remarkable achievement and they address challenges with innovation. She stated that the dedication of the staff relates directly to student success. Attendance is a concern and is crucial for students to succeed. Emotional challenges is a priority for her school. Slow decline in enrollment is also a concern for the future. Ewell reported gratitude for the staff’s camaraderie and dedication.