Lady Spartans Sweep Series with Wasps

The Emery softball team traveled to Nephi to face the Wasps for the second meeting of the year. The first meeting brought a dominant win, 20-6. Emery scored first in the third inning with two runs, and five more in the fifth, bringing the score to 7-0.

The Wasps would get on the board in the sixth, but it was a little too late, as the Lady Spartans claimed their eighth region win, 8-2.

Katelyn Nielson had a home run in the game, marking her fourth of the year. She also recorded a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Kallee Lake had a triple for the Lady Spartans, with two RBIs, going two for three in the game. Brooklyn Ekker finished with two runners batted in and scored a run.

With three region games remaining for Emery, they hope to stay at the number one spot in the RPI. They will face Delta (2-13) at home on Friday, North Sanpete (10-8) on the road and Canyon View (9-8) at home next week.